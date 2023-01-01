Cabinet Papers reveal how far Howard Government went to keep asylum seekers out

(FILES) Australian Prime Minister John Howard, whose conservative Liberal-National coalition government has been in office since 1996, clenches his fists during a speech in Sydney, 06 August 2002. Source: AFP / TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images
Published 1 January 2023 at 2:09pm
By Sara Tomevska
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Government documents from 2002 - kept secret until now - have revealed the lengths the Howard government went to, to keep asylum seekers from reaching the Australian mainland, despite cost and human rights concerns. The cabinet papers provide rare insight into how national security concerns shaped immigration policies - many of which are still in place today.
Published 1 January 2023 at 2:09pm
By Sara Tomevska
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share