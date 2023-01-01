SBS Nepali

Cabinet Papers reveal how far Howard Government went to keep asylum seekers out

(FILES) Australian Prime Minister John H

(FILES) Australian Prime Minister John Howard, whose conservative Liberal-National coalition government has been in office since 1996, clenches his fists during a speech in Sydney, 06 August 2002. Source: AFP / TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images

Published 1 January 2023 at 2:09pm
By Sara Tomevska
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Available in other languages

Government documents from 2002 - kept secret until now - have revealed the lengths the Howard government went to, to keep asylum seekers from reaching the Australian mainland, despite cost and human rights concerns. The cabinet papers provide rare insight into how national security concerns shaped immigration policies - many of which are still in place today.

राष्ट्रिय सुरक्षा चिन्ताका कारण आप्रवासन नीति निर्धारण गरिएकोबारे खुलासा गर्ने क्याबिनेट पेपर्स

