China prepares to open its borders next month

Beijing Capital International Airport is quiet in Beijing, China on Dec. 27, 2020.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Ichiro Ohara/AP
Published 29 December 2022 at 11:18am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the first time in three years, people in China are booking international flights following a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions. But, as borders open up, cases continue to surge, with the changes drawing mixed reactions domestically and abroad.
