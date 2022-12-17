Citizenship ceremonies can now happen 'around' Australia Day

An Australian citizenship recipient holds his certificate during a citizenship ceremony Source: AAP
Published 17 December 2022 at 3:25pm
By Claire Slattery, Finn McHugh
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Local councils will no longer be forced to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, after Federal Labor scrapped a decision by the former Coalition government. Some Melbourne councils had resolved not to hold the ceremonies on Australia Day, out of respect for Indigenous communities. Under the changes, councils will be able to hold the ceremonies in a six-day window around January 26th, though the government says it still has a strong expectation they will be held on the public holiday.
