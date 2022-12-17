SBS Nepali

Citizenship ceremonies can now happen 'around' Australia Day

SBS Nepali

Australian citizenship

An Australian citizenship recipient holds his certificate during a citizenship ceremony Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2022 at 3:25pm
By Claire Slattery, Finn McHugh
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Local councils will no longer be forced to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, after Federal Labor scrapped a decision by the former Coalition government. Some Melbourne councils had resolved not to hold the ceremonies on Australia Day, out of respect for Indigenous communities. Under the changes, councils will be able to hold the ceremonies in a six-day window around January 26th, though the government says it still has a strong expectation they will be held on the public holiday.

Published 17 December 2022 at 3:25pm
By Claire Slattery, Finn McHugh
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

स्थानीय काउन्सिलहरूले अस्ट्रेलिया डे मा नै नागरिकता वितरण गर्नु नपर्ने

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Carly Bishop (L) and Phoebe Tough (SBS).jpg

New NDIS living options offer potential win-wins

An Australian citizenship recipient poses for a photo after a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day in Brisbane, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 16 December 2022

WWAT

How does "Workplace Wellbeing Assessment Tool" help employers and employees?

PARLIAMENT HOUSE ENERGY PRICE RELIEF BILL

Australian households set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief after law passed