Communal Ehi in Regional Victoria: Participants say events like these help in spreading social harmony

EhiPod.png

Participants of the communal Ehi organised by Brishti Ganesh Temple in regional Victoria. Credit: Abhas Parajuli

On Saturday, May 13, Nepali girls of Newari background participated in a unique tradition of Ehi in regional Victoria. Organised by the Brishti Ganesh Temple located inside the campus of the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion in Myers Flat near Bendigo, the participants told SBS Nepali such events help promote social harmony and help the next generation of Nepalis to learn more about their culture.


