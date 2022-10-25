Deusi Bhailo celebrations at SBS office for Tihar 2022

For more Diwali, Deepavali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar coverage, visit
Deusi Bhailo performance at SBS by members of the Nepali community on 19 October 2022 for Tihar. Source: SBS
Published 25 October 2022
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
On 19 October, SBS celebrated Tihar/Diwali/Deepavali/Bandi Chhor Divas with performances, food, and lights. Listen to the Deusi Bhailo performance from the day. Participants: Ratna Bahadur Poudel on Madal (drum), Pranjali Khadka as the lead singer, along with Sima Roshi, Rina KC, Smita Sapkota, Kalpana Sapkota, Meena Khatri, Anisha Gautam, Binita Sharma and Srijana Shahi.
Published 25 October 2022 at 5:08pm
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
