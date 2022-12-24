Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many

SBS Nepali

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

DONETSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 20: A destroyed classroom is seen in a school in Avdiivka on December 20, 2022 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. The town of Avdiivka has largely become a ghost town, as nearly all residents have evacuated, heavy fighting continues on the southern edge of the city and constant shelling by Russian forces has left no building untouched. A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Published 25 December 2022 at 10:43am
This past year, as the world began to emerge out of the worst of the pandemic, the international community was rocked by war and inspired by sporting achievements. 2022 saw invasions, political assassinations, floods and the passing of royalty - and that's just the beginning.

सन् २०२२ लाई फर्केर हेर्दा: विश्व समुदायका लागि युद्ध, हत्या र विरोध प्रदर्शनहरूले भरिएको वर्ष

