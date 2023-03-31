Donald Trump defiant after becoming first former US president to face criminal charges
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Source: AP / Evan Vucci/AP
Donald Trump has reacted with defiance after he became the first former president in the United States to face criminal charges. A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict the 76-year-old for his alleged role in paying hush money to a porn star just before the 2016 presidential election.
Share