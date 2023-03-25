Family wants justice over sacred cow murders

Relatives of a sacred cow murder victim want those responsible held to account (SBS).jpg

In India, vigilantism is again under the spotlight, after the murder of two Muslim men in Haryana [[HARR-EE-AA-NUH]] state last month. The men were allegedly killed by Hindu extremists that violently enforce the country’s cow protection laws. Human rights observers say the brazenness of the killings has exposed the close ties between Hindu vigilante groups and police. SBS News Asia correspondent Aaron Fernandes travelled to the states of Haryana and Rajasthan to investigate.

नेपाली भाषामा पढ्नुहोस्

गाई संरक्षणका नाममा गरिएको हत्यालाई लिएर परिवार न्यायको पर्खाइमा

