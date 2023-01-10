SBS Nepali

Film awareness project on staying safe in Australia: A new way of delivering the message to Nepali students

SBS Nepali

Sakcham Subedi.jpeg

Credit: Saksham Subedi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 1:17pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Increasing fatal incidents involving Nepali students in Australia have raised concern in the diaspora. The Student Advisory Council of the Non-Resident Nepalese Association of Australia is making an awareness film to deliver a message about road safety, water safety, and domestic violence. The national coordinator of the council, Saksham Subedi, spoke to SBS Nepali about how Nepali students can take part in the film.

Published 10 January 2023 at 1:17pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

अस्ट्रेलियामा सुरक्षित रहन भिडियो मार्फत विद्यार्थीहरूबाटै सन्देश दिइने

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE NSW FLOODS

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 9 January 2023

football for fun.jpg

This is how Nepali Community Football clubs are helping overcome social issues

Lhosar performance

Tamu Samaj Sydney welcomed the year of the cat

Dutton says asylum seekers are 'waiting for Labor' instead of taking US resettlement

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 8 January 2023