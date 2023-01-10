Film awareness project on staying safe in Australia: A new way of delivering the message to Nepali students
Credit: Saksham Subedi
Published 10 January 2023 at 1:17pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Increasing fatal incidents involving Nepali students in Australia have raised concern in the diaspora. The Student Advisory Council of the Non-Resident Nepalese Association of Australia is making an awareness film to deliver a message about road safety, water safety, and domestic violence. The national coordinator of the council, Saksham Subedi, spoke to SBS Nepali about how Nepali students can take part in the film.
Available in other languages
