First matchups of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage are set

United States of America forward Christian Pulisic (10) reacts after a play against Iran during the first half of a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium.

United States of America forward Christian Pulisic (10) reacts after a play against Iran during the first half of a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 30 November 2022 at 1:18pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
The action has concluded in Groups A and B on day ten of action in Qatar and all eyes now turn to the Socceroos.

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
