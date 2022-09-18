Fourth Global Nepali Health Conference: Mental Health Issues and Challenges in the Nepali Community
Participants of the Fourth Global Nepali Health Conference Source: SBS / Sunita Pokharel
Published 18 September 2022 at 6:20pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Global Health Committee, the Non-Resident Nepali Association, has concluded its fourth Global Nepali Health Conference in Sydney with a health screening event for parents from Nepal. During the conference covering scientific presentations, workshops, symposiums, training, and panel discussions, some participants found challenges in implementing mental health awareness strategies among Nepalis in Nepal and Australia.
