Ghazal Musayera: 'A strong network of people with a common interest in literature'
Approximately three dozen Nepali community members with a keen interest in literature gathered in Sydney on a Saturday afternoon to participate in 'Ghazal' singing and dancing. Credit: SBS Nepali/Krishna pokhrel
Approximately three dozen Nepali community members with a keen interest in literature gathered in Sydney on a Saturday afternoon to participate in 'Ghazal' singing and dancing. These members of the Nepali community, who had come together from different states for the annual literary program, emphasized the importance of networking with fellow literature enthusiasts, even when residing far from Nepal. In a conversation with SBS Nepali, they mentioned that it is both challenging and enjoyable to allocate time for literature amidst their work and family responsibilities in Australia.
Share