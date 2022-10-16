Government announces boost to paid parental leave

Two-parent households will be able to decide how to split the paid parental leave, while single parents will be entitled to the full six months. Source: AAP
Published 16 October 2022 at 12:50pm
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the government is expanding paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks. He says it will allow families greater flexibility during this formative time for their children.
