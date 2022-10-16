SBS Nepali

Government announces boost to paid parental leave

SBS Nepali

parental leave

Two-parent households will be able to decide how to split the paid parental leave, while single parents will be entitled to the full six months. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 October 2022 at 12:50pm
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the government is expanding paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks. He says it will allow families greater flexibility during this formative time for their children.

Published 16 October 2022 at 12:50pm
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
READ MORE

तलबी सुत्केरी बिदाको समय बढाउने सङ्घीय सरकारको घोषणा

Share

Latest podcast episodes

chandra bhadra.jpg

Women's under-representation in Nepali politics is a "violation of the constitution"

Shot of an unrecognisable woman experiencing stomach pain while lying on the sofa at home

The long and difficult path to diagnose endometriosis

Surgeon in scrubs discussing common pathologies

So common and yet unknown. What is endometriosis?

El temporal de NSW se está moviendo hacia Sídney y deja a varios pueblos del sudeste de Australia devastados

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 14 October 2022