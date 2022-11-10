SBS Nepali

Highly sensitive national secrets may have been compromised.

SBS Nepali

RICHARD MARLES PRESSER

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2022 at 11:45am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Defence Minister has launched an urgent review into claims former A-D-F pilots were approached to train China's military. It follows an initial investigation into the reports, Richard Marles says there are 'enough concerns' for an examination of the policies around the protection of national secrets.

Published 10 November 2022 at 11:45am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

अस्ट्रेलियाको उच्च संवेदनशील राष्ट्रिय गोप्य जानकारीहरू जोखिममा हुन सक्ने

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian senate

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 10 November 2022

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

'I cannot articulate the disgust i have for these scumbags' - Minister Clare O'Neil

ap

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday 9 November 2022

News

SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday 8 November 2022