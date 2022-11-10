Highly sensitive national secrets may have been compromised.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 10 November 2022 at 11:45am
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Defence Minister has launched an urgent review into claims former A-D-F pilots were approached to train China's military. It follows an initial investigation into the reports, Richard Marles says there are 'enough concerns' for an examination of the policies around the protection of national secrets.
