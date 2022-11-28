Follow in the , or your preferred podcast app such as or , to get every episode delivered straight to your device.
How did it start: The history of Football for Nepali community members living in Australia.
प्रतिकात्मक तस्बिर Source: Facebook
Published 29 November 2022 at 9:22am
By Krishna Pokhrel, Shikha Basnet Khadka, Sameer Ghimire
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this first episode of “Nepali Football in Australia” we talk about some of the challenges encountered by Nepali community members to start up community-based football in Australia back in late 90’s. And despite the challenges, for some of the players- how playing at the park leaded them to professional football grounds”.
Available in other languages
