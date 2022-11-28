अस्ट्रेलियामा नेपाली भकुन्डो

How did it start: The history of Football for Nepali community members living in Australia.

Nepali Victoria Football Royal Western Yeti Club Melbourne

प्रतिकात्मक तस्बिर Source: Facebook

Published 29 November 2022 at 9:22am
By Krishna Pokhrel, Shikha Basnet Khadka, Sameer Ghimire
In this first episode of “Nepali Football in Australia” we talk about some of the challenges encountered by Nepali community members to start up community-based football in Australia back in late 90’s. And despite the challenges, for some of the players- how playing at the park leaded them to professional football grounds”.

