How did multicultural communities fare in the 2023 Budget?Play07:03Woman grocery shoppingGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.45MB) We often talk about the Budget in terms of winners and losers. We look at how Australia's multicultural communities have been impacted.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Wednesday, 10 May 2023SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Tuesday, 9 May 2023"resilience built against interest rate can pick up the market""We need to teach Australia's Nepali community about journalism"