How often do you get spam calls and messages?

Scam calls are reportedly increasing in Australia. Credit: Pexels

International students in Australia are reportedly getting more and more scam calls asking for their money and personal information. Some members from the Nepali community say they use their 'own methods' to avoid them.

This report is available in Nepali language:

'स्क्यामरले फोन गरे नेपालीमा बोल्ने गरेको छु'

