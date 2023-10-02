How often do you get spam calls and messages?Play04:40Scam calls are reportedly increasing in Australia. Credit: PexelsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.27MB) International students in Australia are reportedly getting more and more scam calls asking for their money and personal information. Some members from the Nepali community say they use their 'own methods' to avoid them.This report is available in Nepali language: 'स्क्यामरले फोन गरे नेपालीमा बोल्ने गरेको छु'READ MOREDon't use social media to reach us, ATO warns customersSophisticated scams targeting international studentsWhat parents need to know about 'sending nudes'ShareLatest podcast episodesIs Australia's real estate market gaining momentum with the spring season?Missing Nepal? 'We have everything you need here'SBS Nepali Australian News Headlines: Sunday, 1 October 2023Disability Royal Commission issues final report