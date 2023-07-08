Increased support for temporary visa holders fleeing family violence

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth looks on during a doorstop at the Australian Red Cross in Melbourne, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Temporary visa holders fleeing violent relationships are now eligible for the same level of support from the federal government as Australian citizens and permanent residents. From July 3, financial payments for temporary visa holders will be nearly doubled.

