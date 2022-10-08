SBS Nepali

Intense weather system crosses SE Australia

SBS Nepali

Flood NSW

Source: AAP, Supplied / AAP Image/Supplied by Australian Defence Force

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2022 at 1:24pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS

Communities across New South Wales and Victoria are on high alert as an intense weather system crosses south eastern Australia. More than 50 flood warnings are in place in New South Wales, with particular concern for inland areas where rivers are already in flood.

Published 8 October 2022 at 1:24pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
READ MORE

भारी वर्षाका कारण न्यु साउथ वेल्स र भिक्टोरिया उच्च सतर्कतामा

Share

Latest podcast episodes

US-NOBEL-PHYSICS-CLAUSER

Three scientists win Nobel Prize in Physics and express their love for "mathematical beauty"

floodings in sydney

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 7 October 2022

Nervous on job interview

Skill shortage is 'an indictment on the Morrison Government' - Minister

Australian Federal Police execute a search warrant in connection with the Optus breach (SBS).jpg

Teen arrested in connection with Optus breach