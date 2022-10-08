Intense weather system crosses SE Australia

Source: AAP, Supplied / AAP Image/Supplied by Australian Defence Force
Published 8 October 2022 at 1:24pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Communities across New South Wales and Victoria are on high alert as an intense weather system crosses south eastern Australia. More than 50 flood warnings are in place in New South Wales, with particular concern for inland areas where rivers are already in flood.
Published 8 October 2022 at 1:24pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Share