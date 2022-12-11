'It seems Messi is pulling the team forward; Argentina and France have the best chances in the semi-finals'
ENGLAND VS FRANCE - Bukayo Saka of England during a match between England and France, valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup, held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, Qatar. Credit: Fotoarena/Sipa USA
Published 11 December 2022 at 5:58pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
France and Morocco have taken the last two spots in the World Cup semi-finals after victories in their respective quarter-finals. On Thursday, the Moroccan side will face defending world champion France in the second semi-final, and on Wednesday, Argentina faces Croatia for the first spot in the World Cup final. The community football player Rajeev Pradhan talks about the quarter-finals and upcoming semi-final matches.
