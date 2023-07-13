Musical fulfillment in the life of Jenisha Gautam amidst a busy lifestyle in Australia

Jenisha Gautam with her daughters Ayusta (Middle) and Akshita (Right).

Jenisha Gautam, a resident of Sydney, has recently achieved significant success with her song "Maya Garideu" in collaboration with Nishan Bhattarai, garnering over 700K views on YouTube within two weeks. Despite her demanding schedule filled with work and household responsibilities, Gautam, a dedicated mother of two, has successfully made time for her passion for singing, as well as her involvement in directing and acting in various music videos. Listen to Jenisha Gautam, accompanied by her two daughters, Ayusta and Akshita, in conversation with SBS Nepali as she shares her journey.

