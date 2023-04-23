Kathmandu became the world's most polluted city and an order was issued to pick up the garbage of Singha Durbar: The last seven days in Nepal
epa10570523 The silhouette of the Swayambhunath temple as air pollution engulfs the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal, 13 April 2023. According to Air Quality Index (AQI) India, air pollution over the Kathmandu Valley reached hazardous levels on 13 April with the PM2.5 concentration being five times above the recommended limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population issued a notice recommending citizens to wear masks. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Source: EPA / NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA
This week, Kathmandu topped the list of the world's most polluted cities. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of patients with respiratory problems has increased due to pollution. Listen to the top news from the last seven days.
Share