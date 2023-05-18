Driving in Australia: “Know the road rules first”Play05:20Road accidents Credit: Creative CommonsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.89MB) The Nepali community recently lost three of its valued members in a road accident.ShareLatest podcast episodes'We cannot control what happens to us, but we can choose what to do next'SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday, 18 May 2023अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन अस्ट्रेलिया भ्रमणमा नआउने भएपछि क्वाड सम्मेलन रद्द'Nepali community is bigger than just momos': Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tim Watts