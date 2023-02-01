Follow in the , or your preferred podcast app such as or , to get every episode delivered straight to your device.
"Let's talk about sports other than football in our Nepali community"
15-year-old Yangchi Lama from Melbourne playes Taekwondo in the National levels in Australia Credit: Yangchi lama/Supplied
In this final episode of "Australia ma Bhakundo" we spoke to Prerana Malla who shared her basketball journey with us both from Nepal and Australia. We then spoke to 15-year-old Yangchi Lama from Melbourne, who has played Taekwondo in the National levels in Australia.
Share