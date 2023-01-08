Tamu Samaj Sydney welcomed the year of the cat

Published 8 January 2023 at 5:37pm, updated 8 January 2023 at 6:40pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From 15 Poush, 30 December this year, the barga of the cat begins in the Gurung community. Tamu Samaj Australia celebrated their new year on Saturday 7 January receiving blessings from the Buddhist priest and with their cultural performances.
