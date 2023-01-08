SBS Nepali

Tamu Samaj Sydney welcomed the year of the cat

SBS Nepali

Lhosar performance

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2023 at 5:37pm, updated 8 January 2023 at 6:40pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

From 15 Poush, 30 December this year, the barga of the cat begins in the Gurung community. Tamu Samaj Australia celebrated their new year on Saturday 7 January receiving blessings from the Buddhist priest and with their cultural performances.

Published 8 January 2023 at 5:37pm, updated 8 January 2023 at 6:40pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

बिरालो बर्गलाई स्वागत गर्दै तमु समाज सिड्नीको ल्होसार कार्यक्रम सम्पन्न

Share

Latest podcast episodes

football for fun.jpg

This is how Nepali Community Football clubs are helping overcome social issues

Dutton says asylum seekers are 'waiting for Labor' instead of taking US resettlement

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 8 January 2023

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Balen Shah.jpg

Mayor Balendra Shah went to the court and the Prime minister asked for a vote of confidence: Last seven days in Nepal