Living with disability: "Everyone has strengths and weaknesses, adapting to them is important"

Asim Soti with his parents and yonger brother.jpeg

Asim Soti with his parents and yonger brother. Source: SBS / Sunita Pokharel

Published 4 December 2022 at 10:54am
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Sydney-based Asim Soti, 14, says he doesn't feel excluded just because of his disabilities. On the occasion of International Day of People with Disability on 3 December, Asim Soti and his father Pawan Soti spoke to SBS Nepali about their experiences.

"सबै मान्छेमा कमजोर र सबल पक्ष हुन्छ त्यसलाई चिनेर आफू अनुकूल बनाउनु पर्छ": असीम सोती

