What has SBS Nepali covered throughout the year 2079?

Nepal Festival Sydney 2022 parade (Kumari and Prithvi Narayan Shah).jpeg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

While welcoming the Nepali new year 2080, let's look back at the major events from Australia that SBS Nepali has covered in the year 2079.

READ MORE

एसबीएस नेपालीको वि.स. २०७९: अस्ट्रेलिया सम्बन्धित प्राथमिकतामा परेका विषयहरू

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PARAMEDIC STABBING CRIME SCENE

SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Friday, 14 April 2023

Suhana Thapa.jpg

Suhana Thapa continuing her study in the US; what about her film career?

unemployment

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday, 13 April 2023

LINDA BURNEY KEN WYATT VOICE PRESSER

While Indigenous Voice advocates hope for a Coalition change of heart, Dutton digs in