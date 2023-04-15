What has SBS Nepali covered throughout the year 2079?Play11:26Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.04MB) While welcoming the Nepali new year 2080, let's look back at the major events from Australia that SBS Nepali has covered in the year 2079.READ MOREएसबीएस नेपालीको वि.स. २०७९: अस्ट्रेलिया सम्बन्धित प्राथमिकतामा परेका विषयहरूShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Friday, 14 April 2023Suhana Thapa continuing her study in the US; what about her film career?SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday, 13 April 2023While Indigenous Voice advocates hope for a Coalition change of heart, Dutton digs in