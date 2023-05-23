Member of Australian Bhutanese communities concerned over refugee scam in Nepal

prashuram luintel.jpg

Prashuram Sharma Luintel, Chairperson of Refugee Communities Association of Australia (RCAA) Credit: Supplied/Facebook

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Nepal police until now have arrested 32 suspects in a fake Bhutanese Refugee scam. Former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and former Home minister Bal krishna Khand are among the arrestees. but what effect does the incident have on the refugee community abroad? We spoke with the head of the Refugee Community Association of Australia Parsuram sharma- Luital.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A woman speaking into a microphone.

SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Monday, 22 May 2023

A woman speaking into a microphone.

एसबीएस नेपाली प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार: सोमवार, २२ मे २०२३

Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts in Nepal

Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts returned home and Former Deputy Prime Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi got arrested: The last seven days in Nepal

mbrandtemplestrut.png

The reason it took a long time for a Nepali temple strut to return home from Australia