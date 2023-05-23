Member of Australian Bhutanese communities concerned over refugee scam in Nepal
Prashuram Sharma Luintel, Chairperson of Refugee Communities Association of Australia (RCAA) Credit: Supplied/Facebook
Nepal police until now have arrested 32 suspects in a fake Bhutanese Refugee scam. Former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and former Home minister Bal krishna Khand are among the arrestees. but what effect does the incident have on the refugee community abroad? We spoke with the head of the Refugee Community Association of Australia Parsuram sharma- Luital.
