'Mental health is a universal human right': World Mental Health Day 2023

Two Women Embracing During Group Therapy

The 2023 World Mental Health Day theme is 'Mental health is a universal human right'. Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images

Every year, 10 October is marked as World Mental Health Day. The United Nations' theme for this year is 'Mental health is a universal human right'. Melbourne-based psychiatrist Anupam Pokharel spoke to SBS Nepali about identifying mental health challenges and available support services.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this segment is of general nature. Please contact your doctor or related health personnel for advice suitable to your circumstances.
