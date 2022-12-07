SBS Nepali

Morocco capitalise on Spain penalty woes and Portugal dismantle Switzerland

(L-R) Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrate the victory during the World Cup match between Portugal v Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Lusail Qatar.

Published 7 December 2022 at 12:39pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Portugal and Morocco have taken the last two spots in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, after very contrasting victories in the Round of 16.

