"Nepal government's transitional justice bill lacks truth and justice": Suman Adhikari

Attendees gather in front of photographs of missing after Nepal conflict.

Attendees gather in front of photographs of people who disappeared during Nepal's ten-year long Maoist insurgency in Kathmandu(PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images) Source: Getty

The Nepal government’s bill to amend its current transitional justice has taken a progressive step toward taking accountability, but some stakeholders have expressed concerns over some of its provisions. Meanwhile, one of the victims and founder of a forum for conflict victims, Suman Adhikari, spoke to SBS Nepali about their take on the proposed bill.

नेपालका द्वन्द्व पीडित भन्छन् "नेताहरूको ढोका ढकढक्याउने कामबाट मुक्ति चाहन्छौँ"

