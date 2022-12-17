SBS Nepali

New NDIS living options offer potential win-wins

Published 17 December 2022 at 12:06pm
By Emma Kellaway, Monique Pueblos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
The disability community and the NDIS are hoping more people will take up an option that helps give some people with disability the freedom to choose how and where they want to live. Individualised Living Options ((ILO)) is an NDIS support that combines existing services with support from the community, pairing participants with a host or housemate who provides informal care.

नयाँ अपाङ्गता बिमा योजनाअन्तर्गतको कार्यक्रमले चाहेको स्थानमा बस्न सकिने विकल्प दिने

