New Year firework preparations underway

Fireworks are seen over Sydney harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022. Source: Getty

Published 30 December 2022 at 1:03pm
By Julien Oeuillet, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
2022 will soon be in the rear-view mirror, and as the year closes out, fireworks preparations are well underway for one of the world's largest New Year's Eve pyrotechnics displays.n ydney will be among the first major cities to ring in the New Year after pacific nations. For the millions watching from the harbour or at home, there's some timely advice on how to make this year's finale trouble-free.

