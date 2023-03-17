Nurses launch legal action against NSW Government just days out from state election

NSW NURSES MIDWIVES AD CAMPAIGN

A supplied scree-grab from a TV advertisement obtained, Sunday, February 5, 2023. Nurses and midwives are ramping up their campaign for nurse/midwife-to-patient ratios and will launch a TV advertisement across metropolitan and regional New South Wales today (5 February), warning voters of the side effects from chronic understaffing in public hospitals. Credit: (AAP Image/NSWNMA) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The New South Wales nurses’ union has launched legal action against the State Government, just 10-days out from the state election. The Nurses and Midwives Association alleges it has ‘uncovered systemic and ongoing non-compliance… resulting in hundreds of thousands of missed nursing care hours.’ But the Premier is remaining adamant that the state’s health system is the strongest in the country.

This report is available in Nepali language:

निर्वाचन नजिकिँदै गर्दा न्यु साउथ वेल्सका नर्सहरूले चाले राज्य सरकारविरुद्ध कानुनी कदम

