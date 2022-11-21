SBS Nepali

Qatar World Cup underway at last

SBS Nepali

Qatar World Cup - Opening Ceremony

Fireworks show at Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 championship, in Al Khor, Qatar, on 20 November 2022. Source: ABACA / Liewig Christian/ABACA/PA/Alamy/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 11:33am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After the long build up, the FIFA Football World Cup is finally here, getting underway with a spectacular opening ceremony - with some surprises. The first match followed the ceremony, with Ecuador taking on host nation Qatar, playing their first ever World Cup game.

Published 21 November 2022 at 11:33am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nepal festival in Sydney

Is it hard to learn Nepali culture and language to Australian-born kids?

Nepal Festival Sydney: Nepali parents on visitor visas say they want to extend their stay here

COP27 Climate Summit

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 20 November 2022

ANTHONY ALBANESE APEC THAILAND

Albanese wraps up Southeast Asia tour with optimism