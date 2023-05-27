Remembering the most successful referendum in Australian history

A supplied photo made available Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 of Bill Onus, President of the Victorian Aborigines' Advancement League (right), participating as the only Aboriginal in the march for Aboriginal Rights referendum on May 29, 1967. The photo is part of 'From Little Things Big Things Grow', an exhibition on indigenous rights which opens at the National Gallery of Australia today. (AAP Image/National Library of Australia) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: NATIONAL GALLERY OF AUSTRALIA/PR IMAGE

It was 56 years ago ((Saturday 27 May 1967)) when Australians voted to change the constitution to count Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the census. It remains the most successful referendum in Australian history.

अस्ट्रेलियाको इतिहासकै सबैभन्दा सफल जनमत सङ्ग्रहको स्मरण

