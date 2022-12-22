SBS Nepali

Renewed push for parents of prems to receive extended paid parental leave

Hispanic baby in intensive care unit

Credit: ER Productions Limited/Getty Images

Published 22 December 2022 at 1:01pm
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Available in other languages

Almost 10 per cent of Australian children are born early. Despite enormous advances in medical care, a premature birth can still lead to life-long disabilities. Now there’s a renewed push for family support including extending paid parental leave.

'प्रिमी' बच्चाका अभिभावकलाई तलब सहितको सुत्केरी बिदाको समयावधि बढाउनु पर्ने माग

