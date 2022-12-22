Renewed push for parents of prems to receive extended paid parental leave

Credit: ER Productions Limited/Getty Images
Published 22 December 2022 at 1:01pm
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Almost 10 per cent of Australian children are born early. Despite enormous advances in medical care, a premature birth can still lead to life-long disabilities. Now there’s a renewed push for family support including extending paid parental leave.
Published 22 December 2022 at 1:01pm
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share