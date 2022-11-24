Reserve Bank boss warns of higher inflation

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe delivers an address at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) annual dinner in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
Published 24 November 2022 at 11:24am, updated 4 hours ago at 11:27am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Reserve Bank of Australia [[RBA]] has warned workers should prepare for higher inflation in a world of more 'frequent supply shocks' . As Labor pushes ahead with legislating its industrial relations bill, R-B-A Governor Phillip Lowe says more flexibility in the labour market is needed.
Published 24 November 2022 at 11:24am, updated 4 hours ago at 11:27am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share