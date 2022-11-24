SBS Nepali

Reserve Bank boss warns of higher inflation

PHILIP LOWE CEDA ADDRESSES

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe delivers an address at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) annual dinner in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Published 24 November 2022 at 11:24am, updated 4 hours ago at 11:27am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
The Reserve Bank of Australia [[RBA]] has warned workers should prepare for higher inflation in a world of more 'frequent supply shocks' . As Labor pushes ahead with legislating its industrial relations bill, R-B-A Governor Phillip Lowe says more flexibility in the labour market is needed.

मुद्रास्फीति अझ बढ्नेबारे रिजर्भ बैंकका गभर्नरको चेतावनी

