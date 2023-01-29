SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 29 January 2023

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 29 January 2023Play08:53NSW Premiere Dominic Perrottet Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.13MB) Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.ShareLatest podcast episodesLike the Vedas, the Mundhums are Limbu community's hymns. Now it has been published for the first time.SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 27 January 2023Sherpa: A book on brave Nepalis who work and live high on the HimalayasAustralia Day: A day to celebrate or a day to mourn?