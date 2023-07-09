SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Sunday, 9 July 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Source: AAP

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali.

Nepali students are concerned over capped working hours. In photo: Ajit Jaisi, Anish Kandel, Alij Bhandari

Capped working hours concern Nepali students

Nepal: Vote of confidence for newly appointed Prime Minister

प्रधानमन्त्रीको अभिव्यक्तिका कारण संसद अवरुद्ध र एसईईको नतिजा प्रकाशित: गत सात दिन नेपालमा

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Increased support for temporary visa holders fleeing family violence

nrna.jpg

"Don't just come for popularity": Nepali community members expect an inclusive NRNA committee