SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Sunday, 9 July 2023

SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Sunday, 9 July 2023Play02:44Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.51MB) Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali.ShareLatest podcast episodesCapped working hours concern Nepali studentsप्रधानमन्त्रीको अभिव्यक्तिका कारण संसद अवरुद्ध र एसईईको नतिजा प्रकाशित: गत सात दिन नेपालमाIncreased support for temporary visa holders fleeing family violence"Don't just come for popularity": Nepali community members expect an inclusive NRNA committee