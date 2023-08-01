SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Matildas

Matildas' fans at a Sydney stadium. Source: AAP

Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali.

Melburnians Encouraged To Wear Face Masks As COVID-19 Infections Rise

Australian Weather Forecast: Do I need to carry an umbrella in Melbourne tomorrow?

Madhu Regmi and Yuvraj Pokhrel

‘Unsafe migration might lead to trafficking‘

NSW POLICE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARRESTS

Almost 600 charged after NSW domestic violence operation

Two men wearing formal attire standing at lecterns in front of microphones.

SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Monday, 31 July 2023