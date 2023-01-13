SBS Nepali

Should Australia represent more cultures with public holidays?

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE DIWALI HINDU FESTIVAL

The Opera House is lit up in a gold colour to mark the start of the Diwali Hindu festival in Sydney, Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAVID MOIR/AAPIMAGE

Published 13 January 2023 at 12:22pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Should Australia represent more cultures with public holidays? That's a question being raised as the country continues to see growing migration from non-European countries.

के अस्ट्रेलियाले बहु सांस्कृतिक समुदायको प्रतिनिधित्व हुने गरी सार्वजनिक बिदा दिनुपर्छ?

