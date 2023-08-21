These are the top 20 occupations in demand in Australia
The Department of Home Affairs has published the new occupation ceilings list for 2019-20. Source: Getty / Getty Images
National Skills Week is being held this year from 21 to 27 August in Australia to raise the status of practical and vocational qualifications and training. But what are the top-demand occupations in Australia? Federal Government's Jobs and Skills Australia's (JSA) Internet Vacancy Index (IVI) data from October to December 2022 has enlisted these as the top 20 occupations in demand in Australia: Registered Nurses, Software and Applications Programmers, Aged and Disabled Carers, Child Carers, Construction Managers, Motor Mechanics, Retail Managers, Chefs, Generalist Medical Practitioners, Metal Fitters and Machinists, ICT Business and Systems Analysts, Civil Engineering Professionals, Electricians, Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teachers, Contract, Program and Project Administrators, Advertising and Marketing Professionals, Physiotherapists, Gardeners, Mining Engineers, Database and Systems Administrators, & ICT Security Specialists.
Share