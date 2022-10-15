SBS Nepali

So common and yet unknown. What is endometriosis?

Surgeon in scrubs discussing common pathologies

Obstetrician–Gynecologist holding teaching tool model of women's uterus and ovary and discussing the common diseases associated with women's health. Dressed in green scrubs Credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Published 15 October 2022 at 12:24pm
By Marianne Murat
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
While many of us have heard of endometriosis, few people know much about this disease that impacts roughly 10% of all women. Endometriosis can be a stubborn, frustrating and painful chronic condition with a wide variety of symptoms. It can have severe impacts on a person’s health and wellbeing. But taboos, and a lack of general awareness about the condition, can lead to delayed diagnosis for sufferers and ineffective treatments. In this first episode of a three-part series, we explain what endometriosis is, its symptoms and their consequences.

सामान्यतया सुनिने तर थाहा नभएको एन्डोमिट्रियोसिस के हो ?

