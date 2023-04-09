Soaring rental prices in Australia impact Nepali students as rent caps ruled out in NSW
CoreLogic data says Sydney's median weekly rental price has reached $699. Source: SBS
Renters in New South Wales won't feel any immediate relief from the cost of rising rents after Premier Chris Minns ruled out a cap on rental increases. Instead, Mr Minns says his government is focused on long-term solutions. Nepali students say they might have to leave the country if the rental crisis situation doesn't improve.
Share