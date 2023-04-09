Soaring rental prices in Australia impact Nepali students as rent caps ruled out in NSW

Renters are victims of the coronavirus crisis.

CoreLogic data says Sydney's median weekly rental price has reached $699. Source: SBS

Renters in New South Wales won't feel any immediate relief from the cost of rising rents after Premier Chris Minns ruled out a cap on rental increases. Instead, Mr Minns says his government is focused on long-term solutions. Nepali students say they might have to leave the country if the rental crisis situation doesn't improve.

अस्ट्रेलियाको महँगो घर भाडा, विद्यार्थी भन्छन्, "यसरी नै बढी रहे त नेपाल नै जानु पर्छ होला"

