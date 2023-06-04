"Steel yourself for the likelihood of two further interest rate increments this year": Bishwas Bhattarai

Mais uma subida nas taxas de juros, o que vem agravar a situação financeira dos australianos no geral, em particular os proprietários de casas.

Interest rates rise in Australia. Source: Pixabay

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe has highlighted the insufficiency of available housing stock to meet the escalating demand, contributing to the prevailing rental crisis in Australia. Financial advisor Bishwas Bhattarai suggests that achieving equilibrium between demand and supply will necessitate a considerable amount of time, anticipating further interest rate hikes within the current year.

"यस वर्ष अझै दुई पटक सम्म ब्याजदर वृद्धि हुन सक्छ": विश्वास भट्टराई

