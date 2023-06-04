"Steel yourself for the likelihood of two further interest rate increments this year": Bishwas Bhattarai
Interest rates rise in Australia. Source: Pixabay
Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe has highlighted the insufficiency of available housing stock to meet the escalating demand, contributing to the prevailing rental crisis in Australia. Financial advisor Bishwas Bhattarai suggests that achieving equilibrium between demand and supply will necessitate a considerable amount of time, anticipating further interest rate hikes within the current year.
