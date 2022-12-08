SBS Nepali

Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads

SBS Nepali

A speed camera on a motorway south of Brisbane (AAP).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2022 at 1:40pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the first summer without restrictions since COVID-19 approaches, advocates and authorities are warning Australian families to remain vigilant on the roads. One mother, who knows firsthand the devastation that road trauma can cause, is on a mission to keep young pedestrians safe this Christmas.

Published 8 December 2022 at 1:40pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

बिदाको समयमा सडक सुरक्षालाई ध्यान दिन चेतावनी

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Anthony Albanese visiting the Torres Strait with Linda Burney and Nita Green to discuss the Voice to Parliament. (AAP).jpg

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 8 December 2022

BRUCE LEHRMANN COURT

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday 7 December 2022

Australia's 'big four' banks ANZ, Westpac, the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and the National Australia Bank (NAB) have all passed on the RBA's interest rate hike in full.

Big banks announce interest rate moves after cash rate hits decade high

Portugal.jpg

Morocco capitalise on Spain penalty woes and Portugal dismantle Switzerland