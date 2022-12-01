'Teal' is the word of the year

Unlike most winners of the Word of the Year, the word “teal” was not invented in the same year, but with the 2022 federal election, it's taken on a new political meaning. Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP
The phrase 'teal' has been named Macquarie Dictionary’s word of the year, while 'bachelor’s handbag' has won the people’s choice award. Unlike most winners of the Word of the Year – the word “teal” was not invented in the same year, but with the 2022 federal election, it's taken on a new political meaning.
