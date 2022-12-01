'Teal' is the word of the year

SBS Nepali

Unlike most winners of the Word of the Year, the word “teal” was not invented in the same year, but with the 2022 federal election, it's taken on a new political meaning. Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP

Published 1 December 2022 at 12:52pm
By Brooke Young, Jessica Bahr
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
The phrase 'teal' has been named Macquarie Dictionary’s word of the year, while 'bachelor’s handbag' has won the people’s choice award. Unlike most winners of the Word of the Year – the word “teal” was not invented in the same year, but with the 2022 federal election, it's taken on a new political meaning.

'टील' बन्यो सन् २०२२ को वर्ड शब्द

