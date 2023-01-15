Tharu New Year in Australia "We don't wait for the weekend to celebrate"

Source: SBS / sbs nepali
Published 15 January 2023 at 12:45pm, updated 6 minutes ago at 12:47pm
By Krishna Pokhrel
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Maghi Parba marks the arrival of a new calendar for the Tharu community from the South West of Nepal's Terai region on 1 Magh in the Nepali calendar. Arun Aryan Chaudhary, Public Relations Officer of Tharu Society Sydney of Australia, says they have been celebrating the day despite it falling on the weekdays in previous years.
