Tharu New Year in Australia "We don't wait for the weekend to celebrate"

maghi celebration in Sydney

Published 15 January 2023 at 12:45pm, updated 6 minutes ago at 12:47pm
By Krishna Pokhrel
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Maghi Parba marks the arrival of a new calendar for the Tharu community from the South West of Nepal's Terai region on 1 Magh in the Nepali calendar. Arun Aryan Chaudhary, Public Relations Officer of Tharu Society Sydney of Australia, says they have been celebrating the day despite it falling on the weekdays in previous years.

अस्ट्रेलियामा थारु समुदायको नयाँ वर्ष "सप्ताह अन्त्य पर्खिएर मनाउँदैनौँ"

