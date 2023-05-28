The Everest Day celebration in Australia focuses on creating awareness about global warming and its impact
70th International Everest Day walking event organised by FeNCAA in Canberra. Source: Supplied / Krishna Hamal
International Everest Day is annually celebrated to commemorate the first ascent of Mt Everest on May 29, 1953, by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzin Norgay Sherpa. To promote awareness about the pressing issue of global warming and its profound consequences on Mt Everest, the Federation of Nepalese Community Associations of Australia (FeNCAA) has organised awareness walks across various cities in Australia. In the conversation interview with SBS Nepali, FeNCAA's President Krishna Hamal, and Vice President Bom Yonzon, shed light on the significance of the event and its objectives.
