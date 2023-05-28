The Everest Day celebration in Australia focuses on creating awareness about global warming and its impact

70th International Everest Day walking event organised by FeNCAA in Canberra. Similar events were witnessed in major cities of Australia.

70th International Everest Day walking event organised by FeNCAA in Canberra. Source: Supplied / Krishna Hamal

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

International Everest Day is annually celebrated to commemorate the first ascent of Mt Everest on May 29, 1953, by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzin Norgay Sherpa. To promote awareness about the pressing issue of global warming and its profound consequences on Mt Everest, the Federation of Nepalese Community Associations of Australia (FeNCAA) has organised awareness walks across various cities in Australia. In the conversation interview with SBS Nepali, FeNCAA's President Krishna Hamal, and Vice President Bom Yonzon, shed light on the significance of the event and its objectives.

READ MORE

अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय सगरमाथा दिवस: विश्व तापमान वृद्धिको प्रभावबारे अस्ट्रेलियामा सचेतना कार्यक्रम

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Police car

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday, 28 May 2023

Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda)

Prime Minister Dahal's 'fruitful' expectations from his visit to India and 17 people arrested in fake refugee case: Last seven days in Nepal

INDIGENOUS RIGHTS EXHIBITION

Remembering the most successful referendum in Australian history

BUILDING FIRE SYDNEY

SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Friday, 26 May 2023